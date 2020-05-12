Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Montgomery, PA
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Montgomery, PA

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
  • Gloucester
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
Breaking News: If Lt Mark Richardson Calls You About Missing Jury Duty, Hang Up
Police & Fire

Police ID Suspect In Norristown Racial Incident

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Norristown police
Norristown police Photo Credit: Norristown Police Facebook page

The suspect responsible for hanging an item covered in racial epithets and objects from a Norristown building Thursday was identified as of Saturday evening, authorities said.

Police are familiar with the 60-year-old man with mental health challenges, who has drawn police attention "a few" times this year, Police Chief Mark Talbot said.

"The focus of our efforts is on ensuring that the man is connected with the social services that he desperately needs and making sure that those who live and work near him are kept safe and secure," the chief said. 

"This incident exemplifies one of the most intractable challenges in policing; searching for a solution within the criminal justice system to a problem that has eluded the much softer safety net of the mental health system."

The department is working with the DA's office to determine which charges, if any, should be filed, Talbot said.

It was not clear which building the item was hanging from, or what it was.

Norristown Council condemned racist behavior in a statement.

"The Municipal Council of Norristown does not stand for any racist, sexist, or other hateful actions and behaviors in any of its residents or visitors to demean and belittle others," the statement says. 

"Norristown is home to over 35,000 people whose diverse backgrounds make it a melting pot of cultures from block to block, neighborhood to neighborhood."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Montgomery Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.