Philly Woman Harassed Montgomery County Boyfriend For Over A Year, Police Say

A Philadelphia woman was arrested on accusations she harassed her Montgomery County boyfriend for over a year, and even tried to get him fired from his job, authorities said.

Mindee Segal, 56, allegedly sent emails and contacted the employees of her boyfriend's job in Lower Moreland to get him fired, Lower Moreland chief of police David J. Scirrotto told Daily Voice.

She also allegedly contacted the Montgomery County District Attorney's office in an attempt to get her boyfriend charged for reasons not made public, according to Scirrotto.

Segal was taken into custody by Lower Moreland detectives on June 3 on charges of stalking and harassment.

She was arraigned and released on $10,000 bail, court records show.

Her preliminary hearing is set for June 21.

