Philly Teen Accused Of Fatally Stabbing MontCo Ex-GF More Than 30 Times Heads To Trial

The trial for a Philadelphia teen accused of fatally stabbing his Montgomery County ex-girlfriend more than 30 times begins Monday.

Gilbert Newton III, 19, is facing charges of first-degree murder, third-degree murder, and possessing an instrument of crime.

Newton stabbed Morgan McCaffery, 18, of Abington Township, at the Meadowbrook train station on July 27, 2020, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

McCaffery had reportedly broken off a year-long relationship with Newton a month prior to the killing. She had gone to the train station to meet him to discuss their relationship, authorities said.

Officers discovered McCaffery lying in the parking lot next to her running car around 8:15 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness reported seeing a white Jeep fleeing the scene.

Philadelphia police then went to Newton's home following a 911 call. They found him sitting on the couch, wearing bloody clothing, authorities said.

A white Jeep Patriot was parked on the street in front of the home.

“A young woman with her whole life ahead of her, just graduated from high school, was brutally stabbed to death,” Montgomery County DA Kevin R. Steele said at the time.

“This murder is a tragedy for her family, her friends, and everyone who loved her. Sadly, we are seeing relationship violence and domestic violence far too often during this pandemic.”

An autopsy conducted by Dr. Ian Hood of the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office determined that McCaffery died of more than 30 stab and slash wounds. The manner of death was homicide.

McCaffery's high school, Nazareth Academy, remembered her this past July on the anniversary of her killing.

Please remember Morgan McCaffery '20 and her family today, the first anniversary of her death. Morgan had a profound...

"Morgan had a profound impact on each one of us. On this most difficult day, let us remember her vibrant personality, the love we have for her, and the many happy memories," the post reads.

