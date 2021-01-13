Philly Mom, 46, Who Catfished Florida Boy Gets 35 Years Behind Bars

A 46-year-old Philadelphia mom was sentenced to 35 years behind bars after posing as a teenager online to get a 16-year-old Florida boy to send videos of himself masturbating before pushing him to attempt suicide with her, authorities said.

Linda Paolini pleaded guilty in October 2019 to two counts of manufacturing child pornography and one count of online enticement of a minor, First Assistant United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams said.

In addition to her prison sentence, Paolini was served a lifetime of supervised release and ordered to pay more than $15,000 in fines by United States District Court Judge Nitza I. Quiñones Alejandro for child pornography and enticement offenses, Williams said.]

Paolini pretended to be her own16-year-old daughter and sent the boy provocative photos of her own daughter so that he'd send her videos of him masturbating, authorities said.

Paolini faked a suicide attempt during one online chat, so that the boy would attempt suicide himself with her, Williams said.

Paolini also admitted to similar criminal communications with at least two other juvenile boys, authorities said.

"This defendant’s criminal conduct was so heinous and cold-hearted that it almost defies description,” said First Assistant U.S. Attorney Williams.

"As a result of this prosecution and today’s sentencing, she will be behind bars for decades and will no longer pose a danger to other children.”

Officials note that Paolini deserves to be held accountable for her actions and that this sentence will keep her from continuing the cycle with other children.

“These were predatory, premeditated acts, solely for her own gratification," said Michael J. Driscoll, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Philadelphia Division.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Michael J. Rinaldi.

