Philly Man Handcuffed, Beaten, And Robbed For $60K: Police

A Philadelphia man standing in his own driveway was robbed of $60,000 cash, according to authorities.

City police told Daily Voice that a 33-year-old man was getting out of his car on the 5000 block of Ditman Street in the Frankford neighborhood at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Three armed men approached the victim, hit him over the head with a gun, and put him in handcuffs, investigators said.

The victim managed to escape, but the thieves made off with a briefcase containing $60,000 in cash, police said.

He was treated for his head injury at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he was placed in stable condition, authorities told Daily Voice.

The suspects are described as three Latino men, and the investigation is ongoing, police added.

