Sgt. Alex Bruckner's home was completely destroyed in a blaze on Saturday, June 1, according to the Montgomery County Hero Fund.

Bruckner, his wife, their three young children, and the family pet escaped unharmed but the property and their belongings were a total loss, colleagues said.

"Please keep the Bruckner Family in your thoughts and prayers while they recover from this devastating loss," reads a post on the Montgomery County Hero fund website.

Organizers said one hundred percent of the proceeds will benefit the Bruckner family.

Click here to donate to the fundraising effort.

