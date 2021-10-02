PA Booze Bandit Limps Out Of Liquor Store With Bottles Shoved Down His Pants

Police in Montgomery County are seeking the public's help identifying a man who stole three bottles of alcohol from a local liquor store on Saturday, authorities said.

Surveillance footage shows a man with a limp hiding three bottles of alcohol in his pants leaving the Fine Wine and Good Spirits store at 2426 Chemical Road, around 5:15 p.m., according to the Plymouth Township Police Department.

Police are encouraging anyone with information about the identity of the man to contact Detective Joseph LaPenta III of the Plymouth Township Police Department at (610) 279-1901 or jlapenta@plymouthtownship.org.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.