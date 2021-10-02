Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

PA Booze Bandit Limps Out Of Liquor Store With Bottles Shoved Down His Pants

Nicole Acosta
Police in Montgomery County are seeking the public's help identifying a man who stole three bottles of alcohol from a local liquor store on Saturday, authorities said.
Police in Montgomery County are seeking the public's help identifying a man who stole three bottles of alcohol from a local liquor store on Saturday, authorities said.

Surveillance footage shows a man with a limp hiding three bottles of alcohol in his pants leaving the Fine Wine and Good Spirits store at 2426 Chemical Road, around 5:15 p.m., according to the Plymouth Township Police Department.

Police are encouraging anyone with information about the identity of the man to contact Detective Joseph LaPenta III of the Plymouth Township Police Department at (610) 279-1901 or jlapenta@plymouthtownship.org.

