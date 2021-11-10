Off-Duty Police Officer Airlifted In Norristown Shooting

An off-duty police officer was airlifted to a local hospital after being shot while attempting to resolve an argument in Norristown Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Anthony Marano, a West Norriton Township Police Department officer, was driving down East Airy Street and Dekalb Street in his personal car around 9:50 a.m. when he noticed a "black male arguing with a black female," according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

Marano and the man, later identified as 18-year-old Otis Kendrick of Philadelphia, got into an argument, during which Kendrick punched the side of Marano's car, authorities said.

Marano got out of his car and confronted Kendrick, who pulled out a handgun and shot Marano once in the side, according to the DA's office.

Marano was able to disarm Kendrick after he was shot, and Kendrick fled on foot, authorities said.

After a brief foot pursuit, Kendrick was arrested by officers with the Bridgeport Police Department.

Meanwhile, PennStar was requested to fly Marano to Penn Presbyterian Hospital in Philadelphia.

Investigators confirm that Marano was not on duty and was unarmed at the time of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact the Montgomery County Detective's Bureau Crime Tip Linea at 610-278-3648.

