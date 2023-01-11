Norristown Man Who Killed Ex-GF Surrenders: DA

UPDATE: A Norristown man who had been wanted for killing his ex-girlfriend in the shower while her children were home surrendered to authorities in York County Tuesday, the Montgomery County DA's Office said.

Elvyn Almodovar Rodriguez, 32, will be transferred to Montgomery County overnight and is expected to be arraigned on first-degree murder charges on Wednesday.

Almodovar Rodriguez shot Keishla Arroyo-Rodriguez to death in her Norristown apartment on Jan. 10, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Norristown Police Chief Derrick Wood said.

Arroyo-Rodriguez's 7-year-old daughter looked under the locked bathroom door and saw her mom lifeless just before 4 p.m., police said. The girl called her dad, who called 911.

Almodovar Rodriguez moved out of the apartment just before Christmas after Arroyo-Rodriguez ended their relationship, authorities said. The victim's daughter told police she was home with her siblings, ages 3 and 5, when Almodovar Rodriguez came inside the apartment.

He then went into the bathroom where the victim was showering, and the girl heard several bangs, she told police. Almodovar Rodriguez left the bathroom, took the car keys out of a drawer and left the apartment, authorities said.

The girl's dad came to the apartment forcefully opened the bathroom door, where he found Arroyo-Rodriguez.

Arroyo-Rodriguez had told her daughter’s father, just prior to the end of her relationship with the defendant, that Elvyn Rodriguez had punched her in the face. Additionally, Elvyn Rodriguez texted and called the girl's father to ask whether he had seen Arroyo-Rodriguez with any other men since their breakup, police said.

An autopsy was performed on Jan. 11, by Dr. Khalil Wardak of the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, which found that Arroyo-Rodriguez died of a single gunshot to the head and the manner of death was homicide.

Almodovar Rodriguez was wanted on charges of with First-Degree Murder, Second-Degree Murder, Third-Degree Murder, Burglary, Theft by Unlawful Taking, Endangering the Welfare of Children and related charges.

Elvyn Rodriguez is 5-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds. He is thought to be driving the victim’s car: a silver Toyota Camry with Pennsylvania license plate number LGV-4683. Rodriguez is to be considered armed and dangerous. If someone sees him, don’t approach him and call 911.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or Rodriguez’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Norristown Police Department at 610-270-0977 or call the Montgomery County Detectives’ Tip Line at 610-278-DOIT (3638). Anonymous text tips can be submitted using MontcoCrimeTips on the STOPit! app. The STOPit! app can be downloaded for free from the App Store for iPhones or Google Play for Androids, then use code MONTCOPA to get the Montgomery County version of the app.

