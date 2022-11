An 18-year-old Norristown man is being sought on a first-degree murder charge in a shooting death that happened last month, authorities said.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Damien Wilson, wanted for the Oct. 7 killing of innocent bystander Anthony Vitelli, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

