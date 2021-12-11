Men Busted With 15 Bundles Of Heroin, Catalytic Converter In MontCo: Police

Two men were arrested after police discovered drugs and a catalytic converter in their car, authorities said.

Officers were patrolling at the Wawa at 2500 Philmont Avenue on Nov. 6 when they noticed a vehicle with no registration in the parking lot, Lower Moreland police said.

Aramis Matos, 25, and Carlos Ruiz, 34, were found in the car with power tools, 15 bundles of heroin packets, and a catalytic converter, according to police.

The men were hit with a slew of charges including, possession of drugs, receiving stolen property, and more.

Both men have been remanded to the Montgomery County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.

