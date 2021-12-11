Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: Major NY Tech Company Founder Who Flew Flight With Shatner One Of Two Killed In NJ Plane Crash
Police & Fire

Men Busted With 15 Bundles Of Heroin, Catalytic Converter In MontCo: Police

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
(L-R): Carlos Ruiz and Aramis Matos
(L-R): Carlos Ruiz and Aramis Matos Photo Credit: Lower Moreland Police Department

Two men were arrested after police discovered drugs and a catalytic converter in their car, authorities said.

Officers were patrolling at the Wawa at 2500 Philmont Avenue on Nov. 6 when they noticed a vehicle with no registration in the parking lot, Lower Moreland police said.

Aramis Matos, 25, and Carlos Ruiz, 34, were found in the car with power tools, 15 bundles of heroin packets, and a catalytic converter, according to police.

The men were hit with a slew of charges including, possession of drugs, receiving stolen property, and more.

Both men have been remanded to the Montgomery County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.