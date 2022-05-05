Contact Us
Police & Fire

Man Safely Rescued From River In Pottstown: Sources

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Goodwill ambulance
Goodwill ambulance Photo Credit: FACEBOOK/Goodwill Steam Fire Engine Company

A man was safely rescued from a river in Pottstown Thursday, May 5, sources said.

Fire crews were called to College Drive and Keystone Boulevard around 3:50 p.m. on a report of a man unable to make it back to shore, Montgomery County Public Affairs Coordinator Todd Stieritz confirmed.

Initial reports say the man was about 100 feet out in the water and unable to move. It was unclear how he had ended up in the water.

He was safely rescued around 4:35 p.m. and was being treated by EMS at the scene, Stieritz said.

