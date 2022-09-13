Mailbox Bombers Target MontCo Family 3X In Eight Days: Police

Police are warning the community after one Montgomery County family's mailbox was bombed three times in eight days.

Danielle Casey, of Schweknsville, told 6abc she's sure it wasn't a "one-time prank," but has no idea who's behind it. Police don't either, but do believe the attacks, which started on Sept. 2, are targeted, they told Daily Voice.

"There haven't been any other mailboxes in the area that have been destroyed," Limerick Township Police Chief Robert J. Matalavage said.

"The only thing that is perplexing to the whole investigation is that there's no ryhme or reason why they're being targeted the way they are."

An Upper Providence Township family was also targeted last month. Limerick Township police are working with the Upper Providence Police Department since the cases are so similar, they confirmed.

However, as of Tuesday, Sept. 13, Chief Matalavage says they haven't established a connection between the incidents. Federal authorities are also involved in the investigation.

The most concerning aspect, though, is how an incident like this can quickly take a turn for the worst.

"When these mailboxes explode, the shrapnel from the material of the mailboxes are blown apart with such force, that somebody can be injured or worse if they happened tp be struck by any material from the mailbox," the chief told Daily Voice.

Chief Matalavage notes that calling police immediately after seeing or hearing anything suspcious is extrememly important in cases like these.

"One of our responding officers might happen to see the people or vehicle fleeing the scene," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Limerick Township Police Department at 610-495-7909.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.