Lansdale Man Out On Bail Busted With Child Porn -- Some Depicting Prepubescent Kids

A Lansdale man out on bail for a 2019 burglary and assault charges was busted with child porn, NorthPennNow reports.

Patrick Carpenter, 27, had nearly 200 images and videos of both boys and girls, including some prepubescent being sexually abused by adults, the outlet says citing the criminal complaint.

Carpenter — who apparently told authorities he "doesn’t use the internet much” during questioning — was charged with 50 counts of possession of child porn and 50 counts of criminal use of a communication facility.

Carpenter had been out on bail stemming from a 2019 arrest, in which he broke into a West Third Street home and punched a resident at least eight times with a closed fist, as reported by NorthPennNow.

Click here for the full NorthPennNow report.

