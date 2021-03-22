Lansdale Family Displaced Following Overnight Garage Fire

A Lansdale family has been displaced from their home after a fire broke out in their garage early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Local firefighters were dispatched to a home in the 500 block of Winding Road, less than 1000 feet from the township line of Towamencin, according to Emergency Alerts of Southeastern Pennsylvania.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control just before 1 a.m. without any injuries reported to firefighters or residents inside the home, EASP said.

Neighbors who called in the fire, reported hearing explosions coming from inside the garage, EASP said.

The reports have yet to be confirmed, as the cause of the fire is being investigated by the Lansdale Borough Fire Marsal and Towamencin Fire Department.

Firefighters were able to clear the scene in the early hours of the morning after ensuring that the unburned portion of the home was protected from forecasted rain, EASP said.

The American Red Cross is assisting the homeowners with temporary housing, EASP said.

