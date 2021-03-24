Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

Lansdale Family Displaced After 2-Alarm Fire Leaves Home Uninhabitable

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
A Landale family has been displaced after a 2-alarm fire left their home uninhabitable Tuesday.
A Landale family has been displaced after a 2-alarm fire left their home uninhabitable Tuesday. Photo Credit: Matthew C. Beatty/North Penn Volunteer Fire Company

A Landale family has been displaced after a 2-alarm fire left their home uninhabitable Tuesday, authorities said.

Fire crews were dispatched to a home in the 300 Block of Clear Spring Road shortly after 9:30 a.m., where they discovered a working fire that originated on the porch had engulfed the entire first floor and was quickly spreading to the second floor, according to Emergency Alerts of Southeastern Pennsylvania.

Authorities say the wood-framed house provided "prime" conditions for the fire to hide and spread through void spaces in the walls.

Crews opened up the roof to make several points of ventilation near the back of the house to evacuate the heat and toxic gases that appeared as a result of the fire, EASP said.

The fire was brought under control around 10:15 a.m. and firefighters remained on scene until shortly before noon, EASP said.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Lansdale Borough Fire Marshal's Office. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Montgomery Daily Voice!

Serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.