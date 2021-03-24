Lansdale Family Displaced After 2-Alarm Fire Leaves Home Uninhabitable

A Landale family has been displaced after a 2-alarm fire left their home uninhabitable Tuesday, authorities said.

Fire crews were dispatched to a home in the 300 Block of Clear Spring Road shortly after 9:30 a.m., where they discovered a working fire that originated on the porch had engulfed the entire first floor and was quickly spreading to the second floor, according to Emergency Alerts of Southeastern Pennsylvania.

Authorities say the wood-framed house provided "prime" conditions for the fire to hide and spread through void spaces in the walls.

Crews opened up the roof to make several points of ventilation near the back of the house to evacuate the heat and toxic gases that appeared as a result of the fire, EASP said.

The fire was brought under control around 10:15 a.m. and firefighters remained on scene until shortly before noon, EASP said.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Lansdale Borough Fire Marshal's Office.

