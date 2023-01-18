Jennifer Brown Found Dead: What We Know

The remains of a 43-year-old Montgomery County mom Jennifer Brown were found wrapped in plastic and partially buried in a shallow grave on Wednesday, Jan. 18, authorities said.

The body of Jennifer Brown, who's been missing since Jan. 3, was in Royersford, as police searched around the the AMT Pump Company complex on 5th and Chestnut Streets, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said at a press conference.

The scene is less than two miles from Brown's Limerick home. Authorities did not reveal the cause of death.

Brown was last seen by a friend at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, and never showed up to pick her 8-year-old son up from the bus stop the following day.

