Husband & Wife Were Fighting Before Suburban Philly Murder-Suicide, Police Say

A husband and wife are dead after a murder-suicide in Montgomery County, authorities said.
A husband and wife are dead after a murder-suicide in Montgomery County, authorities said. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A husband shot and killed his wife before turning the gun on himself in Montgomery County, authorities announced Monday.

Carla Forde, 46, was shot and killed by her husband, Edward Thornton, 42, who then died by suicide at their home on Chestnut Street in Pottstown, according to District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Pottstown Police Chief Mick Markovich.

Officers responded to the home after receiving a 911 call from a neighbor who reported a shooting.

Detectives obtained home video surveillance, which showed the couple arguing in the kitchen when Thornton began brutally beating Forde, knocking her unconscious, authorities said.

He is seen retrieving a gun from upstairs before returning to shoot her. After that, he shoots himself, Steele and Markovich said.

Thornton has a history of domestic violence, according to investigators. Autopsies on the bodies will be conducted Monday by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the victim,” Steele said.

“This is yet another domestic violence or relationship homicide in Montgomery County. If you are living in a violent situation at home, please call for help: Laurel House hotline is 800-642-3150 or the Women’s Center of Montgomery County hotline is 800-773-2424.”

