Hit-Run Driver From Deadly Route 663 Crash Sought By Police

Nicole Acosta
PA State Police car
PA State Police car Photo Credit: PA State Police/FACEBOOK

A driver who fled the scene of a fatal crash on Route 663 in Bucks County on Thursday, killing a 28-year-old Pottstown woman, is being sought by police. ​

Just before noon, Steffani Greco was driving a Ford truck east on John Fries Highway near Brinkman Road in Milford Township when a vehicle attempted to make a left into her lane, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

She swerved to avoid colliding with the other vehicle, and the truck overturned onto its right side and caught fire, state police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police Dublin barracks at 215-249-9191.

