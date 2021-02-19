GOTCHA! Police Nab Gunman Accused Of Firing Shots Into MontCo Democratic Committee Office

A Pennsylvania gunman has been arrested weeks after sending a threatening email to an executive and firing shots at the Montgomery County Democratic Committee Office on Jan. 20, authorities announced.

Executive Director Brian Levy told police he noticed the bullet holes in the front window of the Airy Street office building when he arrived around 4:45 p.m., Norristown police initially said on Facebook.

Levy believed that the shots were fired into the building while it was unoccupied from Jan. 19 at 6:30 p.m. to Jan. 20 at 7:30 a.m., police said.

Two of the three bullets were retrieved by officers from a desk inside the office and were determined to have come from a .45-caliber handgun, Norristown Police Chief Mark E. Talbot and Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said.

Levy on Jan. 8 reported that he got a threatening email from someone on Jan. 7, who alluded to a stolen election, police said.

The email read -- “Comment just wanted to let your offices know that you should probably beef up security. With this stolen election and Coup d’etat, violence is the only language you bloodsuckers understand. F*** you and your BLM bulls**t along with ANTIFA. We WILL end this insurrection. Again, TRUMP YOU! You f***ing traitors. Random acts of violence are difficult to investigate. Have fun," according to Talbot and Steele.

An investigation ensued, and with help from the FBI, Pennsylvania State Police, and Montgomery County detectives, Norristown police traced the IP address of the email message to 48-year-old Anthony F Nero's Eagleville home and cellphone, Talbot and Steele said.

Police ordered a search warrant, and later found a loaded 45-caliber Springfield Armory firearm registered to Nero in his car, Talbot and Steele said.

Nero is charged with terrorism, terroristic threats, carrying a firearm without a license, and reckless endangerment.

He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Richard H. Welsh, who set bail at $50,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:45 a.m., on March 5 before Magisterial District Judge Margaret Hunsicker.

The case will be prosecuted by Assistant Chief of Trials Kathleen A. McLaughlin, who is also sworn as a Special Assistant United States Attorney.

