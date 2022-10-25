Contact Us
Girl Critical, Firefighter Hurt In Philadelphia Fire: Reports

Mac Bullock
A 7-year-old girl was critically injured in a house fire in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood, according to reports. Photo Credit: Philadelphia FD

A girl rescued from a Philadelphia house fire was in serious condition as of early on Tuesday, Oct. 25, multiple outlets report. 

First responders were dispatched to a home on the 3100 block of Custer Street in the city's Kensington neighborhood around 7 a.m., according to the reports. 

The 7-year-old girl was pulled from the home's second floor and rushed to Saint Christopher's Hospital for Children, where her condition was described as "critical," Fox29 reported.

A firefighter was also treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Philadelphia fire officials said on Twitter.  The cause of the fire remains under investigation, reports added. 

