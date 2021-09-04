Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Fire Crews Rescue Man Who Drove Into Perkiomen Creek

Nicole Acosta
Fire crews in Montgomery County rescued a man who they say drove into the Perkiomen Creek Thursday afternoon. Photo Credit: Perkiomen Township Fire Company

Upon arrival, rescue crews were able to free the driver from the car but requested additional assistance to bring the man up a steep embankment along the Perkiomen Creek in the 600 block of Gravel Pike around 12:30 p.m., according to Royersford Fire Company.

Fire crews used ropes, rigging, and a stokes basket to safely free the driver, authorities said.

The man was transferred to EMS for medical treatment.

