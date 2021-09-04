Fire Crews Rescue Man Who Drove Into Perkiomen Creek

Fire crews in Montgomery County rescued a man who they say drove into the Perkiomen Creek Thursday afternoon.

Upon arrival, rescue crews were able to free the driver from the car but requested additional assistance to bring the man up a steep embankment along the Perkiomen Creek in the 600 block of Gravel Pike around 12:30 p.m., according to Royersford Fire Company.

Fire crews used ropes, rigging, and a stokes basket to safely free the driver, authorities said.

The man was transferred to EMS for medical treatment.

