Fire Crews Battle Weekend Car Fire, Collison, On Route 422 In Montgomery County

Fire crews battled a car fire and collision over the weekend on Route 422 in Montgomery County.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a car bursting with flames on the shoulder of the westbound side Sunday night, according to the Royersford Fire Company.

Royersford and Black Rock fire crews blocked one lane of the highway as the fire was extinguished, authorities said.

As crews were clearing the scene, a car crash was reported on the eastbound side, authorities said.

The cars in the collision sustained minor damage, authorities said.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

