Ebony Pack's New GF's Ex Fled To Honduras With Her Suspected Killer, Authorities Say

An arrest warrant has been issued for the suspected gunman in the November 2020 shooting death of Ebony Pack -- and authorities believe he fled to Honduras with Pack's girlfriend's ex-boyfriend.

Terrance Marche, 47, of King of Prussia, is wanted on a first-degree murder charge in the Nov. 28, 2020 shooting death of 30-year-old Pack, Montgomery County DA's Office said.

Authorities believe Marche was in the passenger's seat of Ricky Vance's Cadillac, and fired the weapon that killed Pack at a Lansdale intersection.

According to the criminal complaint, Marche was longtime friends with Pack's girlfriend's ex-boyfriend, Chong Ling Dan.

Pack's girlfriend, Jasmine Stokes, told authorities she and Dan recently broke up, and Dan had been abusive ever since.

Dan was aware of her relationship with Pack, and apparently referred to her as "the dyke," the criminal complaint reads. Stokes got a protection of abuse order against Dan ever since he told her he was going to "fix" Pack.

Using cellphone records, authorities found Dan, Marche and Vance were together just before Pack's shooting death.

Pack was in Lansdale, half-a-mile from Stokes' house, when she was shot and killed, police said. She apparently told Stokes she was 10 minutes away, and so when that time had passed and Stokes' texts to Pack went unanswered, Pack began to worry.

Her worst fears were confirmed: Pack was shot and killed.

Authorities believe that Marche and Vance followed Pack from Bensalem to Lansdale, before Marche fired the gun from the passenger's side of Vance's Cadillac, killing Pack inside of her Nissan sedan.

An arrest warrant has since been issued for Marche, while Vance, of Philadelphia, was arrested in April on a first-degree murder charge.

Last spring, Marche told his fiancé he needed a ride to the airport for a trip to Miami. He later confided in her he'd actually gone to Honduras with Dan, the criminal complaints says.

The two talked regularly up until mid-May, when Dan called Marche's fiancé to tell her that Marche went missing and -- he would be returning to the U.S. without him.

THE SHOOTING

Vance and Marche began following Pack from Bensalem as she got on the Pennsylvania Turnpike through the Fort Washington exit and into the East Hancock Street and Church Road intersection in Lansdale, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Lansdale Borough Police Chief Michael Trail said.

Pack was heading east in her Nissan sedan on East Hancock Street -- a route she took often -- when she stopped for a red light just before 10 p.m. near the North Peen School District Educational Building, authorities said.

That's when Vance pulled up alongside Pack's car and Marche fired at her in the driver's seat, Steele said. Pack's vehicle rolled through the intersection and struck a light pole.

Officers arrived to find Pack suffering from several gunshot wounds, still sitting in the driver’s seat, which had numerous bullet strikes on the driver’s side door.

She was pronounced dead at Abington-Lansdale Hospital.

Ten fired 9 mm cartridges along with shattered glass were found on East Hancock Street -- 93 feet from where the Nissan had come to a stop by crashing into a light pole, authorities said.

Meanwhile, Vance's Cadillac showed counterfeit paper Delaware registration tags that Marche got for Vance, authorities said.

Testing on Vance’s car showed particles indicative of gunshot residue on the passenger side, which is consistent with the video of the shooting, Steele said.

Cellphone records from both Vance and Marche show that the two were together near a Philadelphia home known to them, and that there was no outgoing activity during the time of the shooting, police said.

After the shooting, at approximately 10:25 p.m., Vance’s and Marche’s phones began communicating again with each other as they drove to Vance’s residence, Steele said.

Their phones stayed there for a short amount of time, before Marche’s phone then went back to his King of Prussia home, according to authorities.

Vance was arrested on April 22 in connection with the shooting.

Shortly thereafter, Marche was driven to the Philadelphia International Airport by his fiancé. Marche later told his fiancé he was actually in Honduras with Dan.

The couple spoke regularly until mid-May when all communications stopped abruptly, and she Marche's fiancé was told by Dan that Marche “went missing.”

"Evidence leads to Marche as the shooter in the passenger side of the car driven by Vance," Steele said.

"The two men conspired to murder Ebony Pack and possibly conspired with others to do so."

A $10,000 reward is available for anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of individuals involved in Pack’s killing.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact the Montgomery County Detectives’ Tip Line at 610-278-DOIT (3648) or Lansdale Borough Police at 215-368-1801.

