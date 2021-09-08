Driver Airlifted From Crash Scene On Route 422 In Montgomery County

A driver was airlifted after their car flipped on Route 422 in Montgomery County on Sunday night, authorities said.

Rescue crews with the Black Rock Volunteer Fire Company and Collegeville Fire Company were called to Route 422 eastbound at mile marker 185.3 around 10:05 p.m. on a report of a driver trapped in an overturned car blocking both lanes, fire officials said.

Additional crews with the Royersford Fire Department were called to the scene to assist with the driver rescue.

The driver was airlifted by PENNSTAR to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center with unknown injuries.

Route 422 at Route 29 was shut down for about 2 hours while crews worked the scene.

Circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately known.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the incident.

