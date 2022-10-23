Contact Us
Police & Fire

Dirt Bike Rider Suffers Skull Fracture, Dies In Philadelphia Crash: Police

Cecilia Levine
Temple University Hospital.
Temple University Hospital. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 23-year-old dirt bike rider who suffered a skull fracture in a Philadelphia crash on Friday, Oct. 21 later died of his injuries, authorities said.

A 2016 Honda was heading north on Rising Sun Avenue and trying to turn left onto Bristol Street when the bike struck the car on the passenger side around 8 p.m., a spokesperson from the Philadelphia Police Department said.

The 21-year-old passenger on the dirt bike suffered a broken wrist while the operator was seriously injured, and died at Temple University Hospital just before midnight, police said.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

