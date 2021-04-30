DA: Investigators Bust Glenside Man With More Than 300 Photos Of Child Pornography

Investigators on Friday announced charges against a Glenside man whom they busted with more than 300 photos, and 70 videos of child pornography.

An investigation ensued after the Montgomery County Detective Bureau received tips from Kik Messenger, Twitter, and Facebook via the Delaware County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force alerting them to 11 photos and videos of suspected child pornography on March 29, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Cheltenham Township Police Chief John Frye.

As soon as investigators determined the images were child porn depicting children under 13 years old, they traced the IP address related to each of the three accounts to the South Easton Road home of Harley Strauss, 47, Steele and Frye said.

When a search warrant was served on Strauss' home on April 2, investigators seized his cell phone, which had 313 images and 73 videos of children engaged in sexual acts, authorities said.

218 of the photos and videos were confirmed to be children under 13-years-old engaged in a "prohibit sexual act," Steele and Frye said.

Strauss was charged with 100 felony counts of possessing child pornography and 100 counts of criminal use of a communications facility.

He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Elizabeth McHugh Casey, who set bail at $20,000 unsecured.

A preliminary hearing was set for 11:30 a.m., May 13, before Magisterial District Judge Christopher J. Cerski.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.