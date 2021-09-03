Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

DA Clears Plymouth Officers Who Shot, Killed Man After Attacking His Mom

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Plymouth Garden Apartments
Plymouth Garden Apartments Photo Credit: Google Maps

An investigation has concluded that Plymouth Township officers were justified in fatally shooting a man who they claim pointed a handgun at them after stabbing his mother multiple times last month, authorities said.

"The Plymouth Township Police Officers acted by discharging their firearms to put a stop to what they believed was a lethal threat to themselves and to surrounding bystanders. Our investigation determined the facts of this case supported the use of deadly force," Montgomery County DA Kevin Steele said.

Officers responding to the Plymouth Garden Apartments on Fayette Street in Conshohocken around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 found a woman with multiple stab wounds and 22-year-old Michael Paone, outside, holding what appeared to have been a handgun, authorities said.

Both officers immediately began issuing verbal commands to him, saying: “drop the gun," "step away from the gun," and "step back," DA Steele said.

Paone did not comply with the officers' commands and was shot after he "extended his right arm straight out pointing the gun directly at one of the officers."

While he was on the ground, officers again told Paone to “drop the gun.” Paone ignored their commands, sat up, and extended the gun again toward the officers, authorities said. He was shot again.

Authorities immediately rendered aid to Paone, who was rushed to Suburban Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 1:35 a.m., Aug. 4, authorities said.

A loaded black Crossman Vigilante C02 Air Pistol, a .357 double action, semi-auto revolver, with a six steel-rifled barrel was recovered near Paone, DA Steele said.

Meanwhile, additional Plymouth officers, Conshohocken officers, and civilians rendered aid to Paone’s mother, who suffered numerous stab wounds. 

She was taken to Lankenau Hospital for treatment and is recovering from her injuries, authorities said.

An Aug. 4 autopsy performed by Dr. Gregory McDonald -- a forensic pathologist with the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office -- confirmed that Paone died of multiple gunshot wounds, the DA's office said. 

Five projectiles were recovered from Paone's body.

A law enforcement officer is “justified in using deadly force only when he believes that such force is necessary to prevent death or serious bodily injury to himself or such other person...” according to Section 508 of the Pennsylvania Crimes Code.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Montgomery Daily Voice!

Serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.