Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Police & Fire

Crews Battle House Fire In Schwenksville

Nicole Acosta
Crews at the scene.
Crews at the scene. Photo Credit: Ted Hodgins

Crews battled a house fire in Schwenksville (Montgomery County) Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Arriving crews found flames coming from the roof of a home in the 700 block of Bergeys Mill Road and requested aid from neighboring companies, according to the Harleysville Fire Company.

Firefighters established a tanker fill site to provide water to the scene as there were no fire hydrants in the local area, officials said.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire and were on scene for about 4 hours to ensure it did not spread to the rest of the home, officials said.

There were no injuries reported.

