Crews Battle House Fire In Schwenksville

Crews battled a house fire in Schwenksville (Montgomery County) Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Arriving crews found flames coming from the roof of a home in the 700 block of Bergeys Mill Road and requested aid from neighboring companies, according to the Harleysville Fire Company.

Firefighters established a tanker fill site to provide water to the scene as there were no fire hydrants in the local area, officials said.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire and were on scene for about 4 hours to ensure it did not spread to the rest of the home, officials said.

There were no injuries reported.

