Collegeville Pedestrian Dies After Crash, Officials Say

Mac Bullock
Max Moliken, the 21-year-old Collegeville pedestrian badly injured in an accident on Tuesday, has died, authorities say.
The Collegeville man hit by a car while crossing the street this week has died, officials say. 

Max Moliken, 21, was struck near the intersection of Park and 2nd Avenues in Collegeville at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, police told Daily Voice. A helicopter was dispatched to the scene and rushed him to a nearby hospital for treatment, they added.

He died from his wound at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele in a statement. 

The driver of the car that struck Moliken remained on the scene and has been operating with investigators, the DA added. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

