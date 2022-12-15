Collegeville Pedestrian Dies After Crash, Officials Say

The Collegeville man hit by a car while crossing the street this week has died, officials say.

Max Moliken, 21, was struck near the intersection of Park and 2nd Avenues in Collegeville at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, police told Daily Voice. A helicopter was dispatched to the scene and rushed him to a nearby hospital for treatment, they added.

He died from his wound at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele in a statement.

The driver of the car that struck Moliken remained on the scene and has been operating with investigators, the DA added.

An investigation is ongoing.

