Collegeville Pedestrian Airlifted After Crash, Police Say

Mac Bullock
A Collegeville pedestrian was airlifted to a nearby hospital following a serious accident on Tuesday evening, police told Daily Voice.
A badly injured pedestrian in Montgomery County was airlifted to a nearby hospital following a serious accident, authorities say. 

The pedestrian was struck near the intersection of Park and 2nd Avenues in Collegeville at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, police told Daily Voice. A helicopter was dispatched to the scene and rushed the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment, they added. 

The victim's identity and condition were not immediately clear Tuesday evening. 

