Child, Adults From Upper Darby Dead In Thanksgiving Crash

A child and two adults from Pennsylvania who were unbuckled died in a Thanksgiving Day crash in West Virginia, authorities said.

An SUV heading south on Interstate 79 went off the road to the right and exited a ditch line, then came to a rest along the hillside around 6 a.m., the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office said.

Nighat Syeda, 71, Hira Syeda, 33, and a child were pronounced dead. Two other children were hospitalized for treatment and are in serious condition.

Deputies believe that seatbelts were not being used at the time of the crash. The vehicle was traveling from Upper Darby, PA to Kentucky when the accident occurred.

