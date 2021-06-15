Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

Cheltenham School Board President Resigns Following HS Graduation Speech

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Joel Fishbein
Joel Fishbein Photo Credit: Cheltenham School District/YouTube

The president of the Cheltenham School District Board of Directors is resigning in the wake of backlash over remarks he made during the high school graduation ceremony.

Joel Fishbein recited a story from a blog by historian and professor Heather Cox Richardson, which described Frederick Douglass as having a good life despite being enslaved, 6abc reports.

Fishbein issued an apology, and followed that with an announcement of his resignationdescribing it as an "important first step to help our community heal from the hurt I caused at the June 3 high school commencement ceremony."

Cheltenham School District posted an edited version of the graduation to YouTube, without the speech.

Fishbein noted in the letter that he did not share his speech with anyone prior to graduation and he "should have."

"You will be hearing from the board about a new requirement that all graduation speeches be reviewed in advance," the letter reads.

Fishbein will serve the remainder of his term as an active member of the board.

Click here for the full report by 6abc.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Montgomery Daily Voice!

Serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.