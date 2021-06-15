Cheltenham School Board President Resigns Following HS Graduation Speech

The president of the Cheltenham School District Board of Directors is resigning in the wake of backlash over remarks he made during the high school graduation ceremony.

Joel Fishbein recited a story from a blog by historian and professor Heather Cox Richardson, which described Frederick Douglass as having a good life despite being enslaved, 6abc reports.

Fishbein issued an apology, and followed that with an announcement of his resignation, describing it as an "important first step to help our community heal from the hurt I caused at the June 3 high school commencement ceremony."

Cheltenham School District posted an edited version of the graduation to YouTube, without the speech.

Fishbein noted in the letter that he did not share his speech with anyone prior to graduation and he "should have."

"You will be hearing from the board about a new requirement that all graduation speeches be reviewed in advance," the letter reads.

Fishbein will serve the remainder of his term as an active member of the board.

