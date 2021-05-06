Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Boy Attacked By Dog In Lansdale

Cecilia Levine
Vol. Medical Service Corps of Lansdale
Vol. Medical Service Corps of Lansdale Photo Credit: Vol. Medical Service Corps of Lansdale Facebook

A child was hospitalized with scratches all over his body after being attacked by a dog in Lansdale, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 1:40 p.m. last Thursday on the 100 block of Walnut Street, local police said.

A witness told NorthPennNow that the dog was a Rottweiler. Another witness also said someone tried spraying the dog with pepper spray, although that detail was not confirmed, the outlet reports.

There, the boy was found with numerous puncture wounds and lacerations on his arms, legs, back, face, and head, authorities said.

He was rushed via ambulance to Grand View Hospital for further treatment. 

The Lansdale Police Department was investigating the incident. 

It was not clear if any charges had been filed.

