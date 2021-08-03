Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Abington Police: Shooting Suspect Who Fled Scene Found Dead In Car Hours Later

Nicole Acosta
A man who was wanted by police for shooting a woman over the weekend was found dead in a car hours after the incident in Montgomery County, authorities said.
A man wanted for shooting a woman over the weekend was found dead possibly by suicide in a car hours after the incident in Montgomery County, authorities said.

Police found a woman inside a house on the 1500 block of Arline Avenue in the Roslyn section of Abington Township with multiple gunshot wounds around 4:10 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Abington Police Department.

She was taken to Abington-Jefferson Health for treatment and is deemed stable, police said.

The male suspect, who is known to the woman, allegedly fled the scene prior to police arrival, police said.

He was found by police several hours later, dead inside his car, police said.

Police believe the man committed suicide.

No further information was available. 

