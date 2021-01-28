72-Year-Old Chester County Daycare Owner Accused Of Abusing Three Children

A 72-year-old Chester County daycare owner is facing three to six years behind bars for abusing three children who were in his care, authorities said.

James A. Battista, 72, of Drexel Hill allegedly abused three children who were all under the age of seven and attended Little Friends Daycare in Penn Township between July 2006 and September 2009, according to the Chester County District Attorney's Office.

Officials confirm that Battista owned and worked at the daycare during that period.

Battista is facing a sentence of three to six years in prison after a jury found him guilty of three counts of endangering the welfare of children in October 2020, officials said.

Deputy District Attorney Erin O’Brien and Assistant District Attorney Stefanie Friedman were the prosecutors on the case.

