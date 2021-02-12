2 Stray Cats Found With Gunshot Wounds In Philly, PSPCA Looking For Shooter

The Pennsylvania SPCA is looking for the public's help identifying the person or persons responsible for fatally shooting two stray cats in South Philadelphia.

The bodies of the cats were discovered by a caretaker of a feral cat colony at Pier 80 on the Delaware waterfront, who notified the SPCA, the organization said in a Thursday release.

"The colony caretakers were suspicious as both cats had been otherwise healthy and vaccinated against common environmental illnesses," the PSPCA said.

The cats were discovered right next to another feral cat colony that had been the site of several arson attempts in 2017, according to the organization.

The cats were taken to the PSPCA’s Philadelphia headquarters by an officer, where they underwent necropsies to confirm their cause of death and collect evidence, the organization said.

Bullets were found in both cats, and are being sent for further processing through the Philadelphia Police Department.

Information about the identity of the individual, or others involved, can be reported anonymously to the Pennsylvania SPCA’s cruelty hotline, 866-601-7722 or cruelty@pspca.org.

“These acts of cruelty are especially monstrous,” Julie Klim, CEO of the Pennsylvania SPCA said.

“Two innocent animals were targeted as part of a callous act, and left to die. Community cats have the same right to a peaceful, safe life as the cats that live in our homes. We cannot stand for such appalling acts against animals and implore those with information about this case to come forward.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.