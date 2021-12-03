Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

1 Driver Injured Following 2 Car Crash In Plymouth Township

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
One driver was injured after colliding with another car Thursday evening in Plymouth Township, authorities said.
One driver was injured after colliding with another car Thursday evening in Plymouth Township, authorities said. Photo Credit: Plymouth Fire Company No. 1 Facebook

One driver was injured after colliding with another car Thursday evening in Plymouth Township, authorities said.

Local fire crews were dispatched to Ridge Pike at Industrial Way where they found two cars blocking all lanes and one driver not trapped but suffering from severe injuries to their lower body around 3:50 p.m., according to the Plymouth Fire Company No. 1.

Fire and EMS crews used hydraulic tools to spread the driver's side door past a 90-degree angle to gain better access to safely remove the driver, authorities said.

The driver was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment in unknown condition, authorities said.

The condition of the second driver is unknown.

The cars were removed from the road by 4:30 p.m., authorities said.

No further information was available.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Montgomery Daily Voice!

Serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.