1 Driver Injured Following 2 Car Crash In Plymouth Township

One driver was injured after colliding with another car Thursday evening in Plymouth Township, authorities said.

Local fire crews were dispatched to Ridge Pike at Industrial Way where they found two cars blocking all lanes and one driver not trapped but suffering from severe injuries to their lower body around 3:50 p.m., according to the Plymouth Fire Company No. 1.

Fire and EMS crews used hydraulic tools to spread the driver's side door past a 90-degree angle to gain better access to safely remove the driver, authorities said.

The driver was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment in unknown condition, authorities said.

The condition of the second driver is unknown.

The cars were removed from the road by 4:30 p.m., authorities said.

No further information was available.

