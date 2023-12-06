Perkiomen Valley HS Cheerleader Concussed By Bullies' Brutal Beatdown, Fund Says

A GoFundMe for sophomore Gianna Messina says she was attacked by two people on Friday, Dec. 1, over problems at the lunch table, after lunch.

"They both jumped up behind her and took her to the ground," reads the fund launched by Kylie Boyle. "They continued to beat her with their fists and feet. They pulled her hair and threw her phone at her as a school counselor tried to cover her but they would not stop."

Gianna suffered a concussion, sprained finger and ankle, bruised rib and spine, and welts on her head, the page says.

Her attackers were suspended for 10 days, according to 6abc. The outlet published a statement from Perkiomen Valley School District Superintendent Dr. Barbara Russell, which reads, in part:

"The high school administration is taking the situation seriously and upholding the code of conduct to the fullest extent and working with law enforcement. There have been questions and concerns raised by community members in response to the altercation, however in an effort to avoid jeopardizing the investigation or violating anyone's confidentiality, the district cannot comment any further."

Daily Voice has reached out to PVHS Principal Cyndi Moss for comment.

More than $6,800 had been raised on Gianna's campaign as of Wednesday, Dec. 6. Click here to donate.

