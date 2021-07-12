Lansdale Community Mourns Loss Of Longtime Chick-Fil-A Worker

A Montgomery County community is mourning the loss of a longtime Chick-fil-A worker.

Shayna Bergey, who worked as the Chick-fil-A Lansdale Director of IT, died Saturday, four days after sustaining injuries in a two-car crash on Allentown Road in Towamencin Township, according to a company statement and fire officials.

The Nov. 30 crash left her unconscious on the scene, prompting rescuers to extricate her from the vehicle and airlift her to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, according to a Facebook post from Emergency Alerts of Pennsylvania.

Bergey died on Dec. 4 after days of fighting in the hospital, according to her brother, Luke Bergey, who posted the news on Facebook.

"While I may not understand why God called her home, I know that it's all part of God's plan, " Bergey wrote. "I can have peace that she has no more pain."

Bergey worked for the company for nearly eight years, starting at the age of 16 at the grand opening of the Lansdale location, Chick-fil-A Lansdale owner Dawn Montgomery Friel wrote on Facebook.

"Your laughter and coaching will forever echo in our walls. So many good times, times that challenged us, goals hit, innovation, milestones, and celebrations over the years," she wrote. "Blessed to have known you."

As of Dec. 7, more than 100 visitors had left comments under the company's post in her memory.

"I recognize her from being a patron and she was always so kind!!! What a tragedy," one user wrote. Prayers for family and friends."

"Prayers for you all. She was always so sweet and served with a smile," another user added. "Condolences for the loss of coworker who became family."

