Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Obituaries

'Happiness Personified': TCNJ Student, MontCo Native Isaac Ashton Dies Of Cancer, 21

Nicole Acosta
@niclexacosta Email me Read More Stories
Issac Ashton
Issac Ashton Photo Credit: Wintergail Ashton Facebook photo

Kind. Joyful. Godly. 

This is how 21-year-old Montgomery County native Issac Timothy Ashton is being remembered. Isaac died on Jan. 25, 2021, following a short but valiant battle with leukemia.

Born in Langhorne, Isaac later moved to Lambertville, New Jersey, where he lived up until his death, his obituary says.

A scholar and highly-talented musician, Isaac played in the Youth Orchestra of Bucks County, traveling to Italy and France to play in open-air concerts.

Isaac was a senior at The College of New Jersey, where was a a member of Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia, and will be posthumously awarded with a degree in applied mathematics.

While under the care of his treatment team at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, he earned dean's list status for the Fall 2020 semester, his obit says.

Isaac married his high school sweetheart, Wintergail Ashton in an intimate living room ceremony in June 2020.

Wintergail penned a heartfelt tribute to her late husband on Facebook.

"One of my best visions is of you and Isaac dancing at the CC events," Beth Jo Smith commented. "You danced in tandem and had such joy together. They will be treasured memories of comfort. 

"Thank you for having the presence and peace of mind and heart to write your post. Letting us in helps us grieve our loss too. With tears and also joy we stand by you having firm confidence he is dancing with the King."

"I don't know if I've ever met such a bright light," Amelia Aspell added. "Isaac was happiness personified."

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Youth Orchestra of Bucks County.

Isaac's funeral service will be live-streamed on Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. on Crossing Community Church's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Montgomery Daily Voice!

Serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.