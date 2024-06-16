Nurse Tried Saving Motorcyclist Killed In Upper Merion Crash, Police Say

The Kawasaki operator had gotten in a collision with a Hyundai Tucson around 7 p.m. on the 600 block of South Henderson Road before the motorcyclist hit a telephone pole, local police said.

Upon arrival, emergency response personnel immediately began to provide medical care to the motorcyclist. A nurse was also on scene and assisted in providing care. The motorcyclist succumbed to their injuries and died on scene. The operator of the Hyundai did not require any medical care.

The accident remains under investigation by the Upper Merion Township Police Department Traffic Safety Unit. The name of the deceased is being withheld at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call Officer Atkins at 610-265-3232.

