A Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth $150,000 was sold in Montgomery County.

The Powerball with Power Play ticket from the Saturday, May 8 drawing was sold at Steppy’s Sports Bar & Grill on Swede Road in East Norriton.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 12-17-20-21-26, and the red Powerball 8 to win $150,000.

The retailer will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.