Philly Pops Evicted From Kimmel Center Over Missed Payment: Report

A missed payment to the Kimmel Center of $520,000 is what got the nation's largest standalone orchestra evicted, 6abc reports.

Philly Pops allegedly missed a payment deadline and has been forced to cancel all upcoming shows, the outlet said. The alleged eviction comes after years of the center working with the orchestra financially.

Philly Pops COO Karen Corbin tells 6abc that selling tickets was the payment plan, so without any upcoming shows, making the payments is even more difficult.

Philly Pops did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's request for comment placed Saturday, Jan. 21.

