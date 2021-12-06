Methacton Lacrosse Coach Who Punched Player During Game Faces Harassment Charge

A volunteer lacrosse coach who last month punched a North Penn High School player during a game has been charged with harassment.

The charge carries a $300 fine and maximum sentence of 90 days in jail for Garth Little, 50, CBS News reports.

Because there was not bodily injury, rather a strike to the helmet, the incident is not classified as simple assault, Towamencin Police Chief Timothy Troxel told CBS.

Methacton was down by two points during May 15's varsity game when North Penn player number 9 forced a Methacton player out of bounds, the video shows, initially reported by NorthPennNow.

Moments later, North Penn athlete number 1 walks into the sidelines and a coach with his left arm in a sling punches him in his helmet.

Little was ejected from the game and Methacton Superintendent Dr. David Zerbe issued an apology.

