COVID-19: Cheltenham High School Goes Remote Due To Increase In Cases

A high school in Montgomery County is going remote amid the winter rise in new COVID-19 cases and the surge of the Omicron variant.

The Cheltenham School District will be transitioning to virtual learning on Wednesday, Dec. 22, and Thursday, Dec. 23, Superintendent Dr. Brian W. Scriven announced Tuesday.

Thursday will be an early dismissal, as previously scheduled, with students being released for winter break at 1:55 p.m., Scriven said.

"In addition to a number of COVID-19 cases, the school has seen a substantial increase in students in quarantine protocol, and several athletic teams have seen their activities suspended due to COVID-19 positivity," he noted.

According to the district's COVID-19 dashboard, the high school alone has seen 35 new cases this week, up from six the previous week.

