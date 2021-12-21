Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
News

COVID-19: Cheltenham High School Goes Remote Due To Increase In Cases

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Cheltenham High School
Cheltenham High School Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A high school in Montgomery County is going remote amid the winter rise in new COVID-19 cases and the surge of the Omicron variant.

The Cheltenham School District will be transitioning to virtual learning on Wednesday, Dec. 22, and Thursday, Dec. 23, Superintendent Dr. Brian W. Scriven announced Tuesday.

Thursday will be an early dismissal, as previously scheduled, with students being released for winter break at 1:55 p.m., Scriven said.

"In addition to a number of COVID-19 cases, the school has seen a substantial increase in students in quarantine protocol, and several athletic teams have seen their activities suspended due to COVID-19 positivity," he noted.

According to the district's COVID-19 dashboard, the high school alone has seen 35 new cases this week, up from six the previous week.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.