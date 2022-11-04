Beloved PA Boy Dies After Brief Illness: GoFundMe

Shane Williams died at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia on Friday, April 8, after a month-long battle with an illness, his loved ones said.

Shane Williams' "beautiful smile lit up the room and brought people together," Gwen Garcia wrote on a GoFundMe for the Williams family's medical and funeral expenses.

Though Williams' age was not made clear, NorthPennNow confirms he was a fifth-grader at North Wales Elementary School.

A lover of sports, Williams played with NorGwyn Baseball and Montgomery Township Basketball, according to the fundraiser.

More than $35,000 had been raised on the fundraiser as of Monday, April 11.

There was no obituary listed as of Monday afternoon.

Click here to view/donate to the GoFundMe.

