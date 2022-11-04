Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
News

Beloved PA Boy Dies After Brief Illness: GoFundMe

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
The Williams family
The Williams family Photo Credit: GoFundMe screenshot

Shane Williams died at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia on Friday, April 8, after a month-long battle with an illness, his loved ones said.

Shane Williams' "beautiful smile lit up the room and brought people together," Gwen Garcia wrote on a GoFundMe for the Williams family's medical and funeral expenses.

Though Williams' age was not made clear, NorthPennNow confirms he was a fifth-grader at North Wales Elementary School.

A lover of sports, Williams played with NorGwyn Baseball and Montgomery Township Basketball, according to the fundraiser.

More than $35,000 had been raised on the fundraiser as of Monday, April 11.

There was no obituary listed as of Monday afternoon.

Click here to view/donate to the GoFundMe.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.