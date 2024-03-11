A Few Clouds 54°

Newly Minted Millionaire: Philly Lottery Player Wins Seven-Figure Prize

A Pennsylvania Lottery player stopped by a corner store in Philadelphia's Wissahickon neighborhood over the weekend and walked out a millionaire. 

Commissary Food Market, 5255 Ridge Avenue, Philadelphia

The lucky winner earned $1,192,632.50 playing the "Ca$h Wanted" game at the Commissary Food Market, 5255 Ridge Avenue, said Lottery officials in a release. 

The vendor is slated to receive a $10,000 bonus check for its part. 

"Ca$h Wanted" is a $20 Fast Play game that pays out progressive top prizes starting at $300,000. Fast Play games print on demand from your Lottery retailer and can be scanned immediately without scratching or waiting for a drawing. 

Players can check to see if they've won by scanning the ticket at a Lottery retailer or by using the official Pennsylvania Lottery mobile app. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481. 

To learn more, visit palottery.com.  

