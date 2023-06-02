Montco Thieves Cut Through Fence To Steal Motorcycles, Cops Say

It happened at Insurance Auto Auction, 396 E. Schuylkill River Road in Upper Merion, township police wrote in a statement. Authorities were called by an employee on Monday, May 29 after the worker noticed three unauthorized people were on the property in surveillance footage from over the weekend.

The men were gone by the time the employee arrived, police said, but a "large portion of their fencing" had been sliced away, detectives noted. Investigators later determined that two motorcycles were stolen from the lot.

The missing bikes are said to be a black Harley Davidson and a Fly Wing, according to township police.

Anyone who might have seen suspicious activity near the lot is asked to call Upper Merion Police at 610-265-3232 or submit an anonymous tip on the Montgomery County Crime Watch webpage.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.