Manayunk Burglar Stole Nearly $5K In 'High-End Purses,' Police Say (Video)

Police said the pictured man used a hammer to smash the front window of a store on the 4300 block of Main Street around 2:15 a.m.

He made off with $4,900 in "high-end purses" and was last seen fleeing south on Main Street, according to investigators.

The suspect is thought to be in his 40s with a full "salt-and-pepper" beard. He was wearing a black Calvin Klein baseball cap with “CK” on the back, a dark gray/black New Balance jacket with “NB” on the left chest and writing on the left sleeve, light gray sweatpants, light blue Saucony sneakers, and gray/black gloves.

Anyone with information should call 215-686-8477 or submit a tip on the PPD website.

